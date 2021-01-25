Skip to main content
Published on Jan 11, 2021

The Milky Way Halo as a Lyman Limit System: A Sensitive FUSE Survey of Galactic HI

Presentation #508.04 in the session “AGN and Quasars 5”.

by D. M. French, A. Fox, B. Wakker, J. Howk, N. Lehner, B. Savage, C. Norman, S. Borthakur, P. Richter, J. O'Meara, T. Heckman, and F. Lockman
High and Intermediate Velocity Clouds (IVC/HVCs) trace the circumgalactic medium (CGM) of our own Galaxy, and represent a fuel source for future Galactic star formation. Here I will present results from the deepest-to-date HI survey of IVCs and HVCs from archival Far Ultraviolet Spectroscopic Explorer (FUSE) spectra. By performing Voigt-profile fitting simultaneously across the 12 Lyman series transitions visible to FUSE, we are able to probe column densities down to N(HI) ~ 1014 cm2, a nearly 4 dex sensitivity improvement over 21 cm results. We find a near unity covering fraction of both IVCs and HVCs, and evidence for a net inflow of gas. Furthermore, we construct a column density distribution function (CDDF), which for the first time allows us to quantify the Galactic halo mass structure in a metal-independent fashion over 6 orders of magnitude in column density. I will discuss our findings in the context extragalactic surveys, with particular emphasis on the similarities between our Galactic Halo and Lyman Limit Systems observed at higher redshift.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
