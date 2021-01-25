The Sloan Digital Sky Survey Reverberation Mapping Project: Black Hole Scaling Relations of z<0.8 AGN with Reverberation Mapping Black Hole Masses

In the local Universe, tight correlations have been observed between the masses of supermassive black holes (SMBH) and the physical properties of their host galaxy bulges, which is the foundation of the SMBH-galaxy co-evolution scenario. We present black hole scaling relations of 38 0.2 < z < 0.8 quasars from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey Reverberation Mapping Project (SDSS-RM). All sources have direct black hole mass measurements from broad Hβ line RM from the first year SDSS-RM monitoring. We use two-band Hubble Space Telescope (HST) imaging to isolate the host light from quasar light with image decomposition using GALFIT and measure host stellar masses using empirical relations between broad-band colors and mass-to-light ratio. We present the M BH -M host (bulge) and the M BH -L host (bulge) relations, and the redshift evolution of these relations. Our sample size is comparable to the local (z < 0.3) RM AGN sample, but our sample spans a wider redshift range, up to redshift~0.8. This sample is the first statistical AGN sample with reliable black hole masses beyond the local Universe, which will provide more robust black hole scaling relations and constraints on their evolution up to z ~ 0.8.