A Large, Magnitude-Limited, Spectroscopically-Complete, Public Sample of Extragalactic Optical Transients from the Zwicky Transient Facility

The Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) Bright Transient Survey aims to spectroscopically classify every extragalactic transient brighter than 18.5 mag that occurs within ZTF’s 14000 square degree active footprint. After 2.5 years we have catalogued over 3500 spectroscopically confirmed SNe (2550 Ia and 950 core-collapse) and a variety of other transients spanning more than six orders of magnitude in luminosity and two orders of magnitude in duration. We present the latest results from this effort, including: (1) a complete exploration of transient duration-luminosity parameter space; (2) new measurements of the SN Ia rate, core-collapse rate, and superluminous SN rate; (3) constraining limits on the influence of host-galaxy properties on the SN II to SN Ibc ratio. All classifications and substantial value-added information (including light curves, timescale and luminosity measurements, and host galaxies) are released in real time on the Transient Name Server and on our open project webpage.