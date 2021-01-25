Cross-correlating the First CHIME/FRB Catalog with Photometric Redshift Catalogs of Galaxies

Statistical cross-correlation techniques are key to constraining the redshift distribution, host DM distribution, and the intrinsic luminosity function of fast radio burst (FRB) populations. The Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment / Fast Radio Burst project (CHIME/FRB) has recently released its first FRB catalog, which contains over 500 events with a median angular resolution of ≈15'. I will present results from angular cross-correlations of the CHIME/FRB catalog (median DM excess of ≈500) with the MzLS+BASS (z ≲ 1.0) galaxy samples.