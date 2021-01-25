Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Cross-correlating the First CHIME/FRB Catalog with Photometric Redshift Catalogs of Galaxies

Presentation #510.01 in the session “Cosmology 3”.

by M. Rafiei-Ravandi and The CHIME/FRB Collaboration
Statistical cross-correlation techniques are key to constraining the redshift distribution, host DM distribution, and the intrinsic luminosity function of fast radio burst (FRB) populations. The Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment / Fast Radio Burst project (CHIME/FRB) has recently released its first FRB catalog, which contains over 500 events with a median angular resolution of ≈15'. I will present results from angular cross-correlations of the CHIME/FRB catalog (median DM excess of ≈500) with the MzLS+BASS (z ≲ 1.0) galaxy samples.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
