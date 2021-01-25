Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

High-Resolution NH3 Gas Temperatures in the Galactic Center Cloud M0.10-0.08

Presentation #511.04 in the session “More Star Formation on Small Scales”.

by G. Crom and N. Butterfield
Jan 11, 2021
High-Resolution NH3 Gas Temperatures in the Galactic Center Cloud M0.10-0.08

We present high resolution (~3", 0.1 pc) rotational and kinetic gas temperature measurements of the Galactic center cloud M0.10-0.08. The M0.10-0.08 cloud is a compact (~100", 3 pc) cloud located ~25 pc in projection of the supermassive black-hole SrgA*. We derive gas temperatures throughout the cloud using multiple metastable transitions of NH3 taken with the Very Large Array (VLA). We used two methods to calculate the gas temperatures: a temperature map and a Boltzmann plot distribution. We compare our high resolution temperature values with other surveys.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
