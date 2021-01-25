Measuring Hot Core Temperature Structure in Sagittarius B2 Deep South

How star formation proceeds in the Central Molecular Zone (CMZ) remains an unanswered question. Reliable molecular gas density star formation rate relations overpredict the star formation rate in the CMZ by at least an order of magnitude, and recent studies have shown that this is indicative of unique physics within the CMZ rather than a systematic error in the relations themselves. One way to elucidate the physics that may be causing this discrepancy is to study regions of active star formation within the CMZ. Located ~100pc in projected distance from Sagittarius A*, The Sagittarius B2 Molecular Cloud Complex (Sgr B2) is the most massive (~107 Msun) star-forming cloud in the galaxy. It has been characterized as a “mini-starburst,” containing >70 high-mass stars, evidence of ongoing high-mass star formation by way of methanol and water masers, diffuse HII regions, and >200 3mm compact sources. Ongoing work in the Sgr B2 Deep South (DS) region indicates that some of these 3mm compact sources are “hot cores,” sites of high-mass star formation which are characterized by extensive and unique molecular emission. In this presentation, I will discuss current efforts to characterize the physical parameters of hot core-associated gas in Sgr B2 DS, with an emphasis on temperature determination using methanol line emission.