Efficient detection of emission line galaxies in the Cl0016+1609 and MACSJ1621.4+3810 superclusters using SITELLE

We observe a system of filaments and clusters around Cl0016+1609 and MACSJ1621.4+3810 using the SITELLE Fourier transform spectrograph at the Canada France Hawaii Telescope. For Cl0016+1609, the observations span an 11.8Mpc x 4.3Mpc region along an eastern filament which covers the main cluster core, as well as two 4.3Mpcx4.3Mpc regions which each cover southern subclumps. For MACSJ1621.4+3810, 3.9Mpcx3.9Mpc around the main cluster core is covered. We present the frequency and location of the emission line galaxies, their emission line images, and calculate the star formation rates and merger statistics. Most emission line galaxies follow the main filament of the superstructure, and are blue and disky, with several showing close companions and merging morphologies. These observations push the study of galaxies in filaments beyond z~0.3 to z~0.5 and add to the small sample of filaments thus far studied. Their efficient confirmation is paramount to their usefulness as more and more galaxy surveys come online.