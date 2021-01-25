New Science Results from the VERITAS Stellar Intensity Interferometer

The VERITAS Stellar Intensity Interferometer (VSII) has been performing high angular resolution ( < 1 mas) observations of bright (MV=1-3), hot (O/B/A spectral classification) stars since 2019. For the 2020-2021 observing season, VSII is observing a range of astrophysical targets, including a range of spectral types and magnitudes, fast rotators, Cepheid variables, and binary/multiple star systems with short orbital periods (< 20 days). The VSII observing program has been designed to provide a catalog of stellar radial measurements of northern hemisphere stars and explore potential sensitivity improvements. In this talk, I will describe the technical status and new science results associated with VSII observations during 2020.