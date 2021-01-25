Skip to main content
Published on Jan 11, 2021

New Science Results from the VERITAS Stellar Intensity Interferometer

Presentation #513.07 in the session “Star and Brown Dwarf Fundamental Properties”.

by D. B. Kieda and VERITAS Collaboration
The VERITAS Stellar Intensity Interferometer (VSII) has been performing high angular resolution ( < 1 mas) observations of bright (MV=1-3), hot (O/B/A spectral classification) stars since 2019. For the 2020-2021 observing season, VSII is observing a range of astrophysical targets, including a range of spectral types and magnitudes, fast rotators, Cepheid variables, and binary/multiple star systems with short orbital periods (< 20 days). The VSII observing program has been designed to provide a catalog of stellar radial measurements of northern hemisphere stars and explore potential sensitivity improvements. In this talk, I will describe the technical status and new science results associated with VSII observations during 2020.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
