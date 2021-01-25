Radio and Optical Observations of the Unusual Nova V392 Per

V392 Per is a notably unusual classical nova that erupted on 2018 April 29. From observations, it is a Neon nova with a gamma-ray detection by the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope. The system has a relatively long orbital period for a classical nova of about 3.4 days, the white dwarf is massive at about 1.2 solar masses, and the companion star is likely an early red giant. We obtained radio light curves from the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array, beginning 1-day post-nova, revealing the presence of synchrotron emission. A high cadence radio-light curve from the Arcminute Microkelvin Imager Large Array, beginning 12 days post-nova, displays two distinct peaks. Observations from the Very Long Baseline Array, beginning 18 days post-nova, enable us to trace the evolution of the non-thermal components and measure the projected expansion rate of about 1350 km/s. Alongside the plethora of radio data, we obtained narrow band optical imaging from Hubble Space Telescope’s (HST) Wide Field Camera 3, in which which the nova appears to be spatially unresolved and dominated by continuum emission. Additionally, spatially resolved optical spectra from HST’s Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph show faint low-velocity emission in the Balmer and helium lines, but high-velocity double-lobed structure in [OIII].