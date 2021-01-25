Stress-testing the Cold Dark Matter Paradigm: Trouble on Small-scales?

The key elusive cosmic constituents - dark matter, dark energy and black holes - play a fundamental role in shaping the visible universe. In this talk, I will discuss the current status of our understanding of dark matter and the key open questions. Gravitational lensing by clusters of galaxies offers a powerful way to map dark matter and the high quality of current data permits detailed comparison with simulations of structure formation. Deep Hubble Space Telescope data in combination with ground-based follow-up spectroscopy permit the construction of high-resolution lensing derived maps of dark matter that can be used to stress-test the cold dark matter model. I present results from recent work that reveal tensions between the predictions of the standard cold dark matter theory and observations of cluster lenses.