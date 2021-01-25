Pure Deflagrations of Hybrid CONe White Dwarf Progenitors

Hybrid progenitors are a promising recent proposal that have been shown to produce elemental yields consistent with observations when placed in the deflagration-to-detonation (DDT) scenario for thermonuclear (Type Ia) supernovae. This study reports preliminary results for a different triggering mechanism, pure deflagrations, using the same hybrid progenitor. These non-disruptive events have been suggested as an explanation for the dimmer Type Iax supernova. For consistency and to allow direct comparison with the DDT model, the same 1D MESA model of a hybrid CONe white dwarf, for which the interior mixed during cooling, was used. This model was then mapped into FLASH, where 2D simulations of pure deflagrations were performed. Preliminary findings show a bound remnant left behind after the deflagration, as well as unbound 56Ni yields that are considerably larger, but on the same order of magnitude, as yields inferred from recent observations. Pure deflagrations are also shown to have much smaller 56Ni and IGE yields than the DDT scenario.

This work was supported in part by the US Department of Energy under grant DE-FG02-87ER40317 and by the National Science Foundation under grant 1927880. Computing resources were provided by the Institute for Advanced Computational Science at Stony Brook and the SeaWulf cluster, which was made possible by National Science Foundation grant 1531492.