Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Nebular Phase Spectra of Type Ia Supernovae from the Las Cumbres Observatory Global Supernova Project

Presentation #522.03 in the session “Supernovae”.

by T. D. Kennedy and M. L. Graham
Published onJan 11, 2021
We present optical nebular-phase spectra of seven Type Ia supernovae, primarily obtained using the Gemini Observatory. Nebular-phase spectra, taken when the material is optically thin, provide a deeper look into the supernova than is possible in early-time observations, offering alternative methods for characterizing their progenitor systems and explosion physics. Each of our objects were also well-observed at early times by the Las Cumbres Observatory, allowing us to compare nebular-phase measurements of line of sight explosion asymmetries and Nickel-56 synthesis with early-time ones. Additionally, we conduct a test for evidence of violent merger progenitors on each of the objects in our sample. Finally, based on comparisons to other well-studied objects, we comment on unusual features of the individual supernovae.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
