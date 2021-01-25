Nebular Phase Spectra of Type Ia Supernovae from the Las Cumbres Observatory Global Supernova Project

We present optical nebular-phase spectra of seven Type Ia supernovae, primarily obtained using the Gemini Observatory. Nebular-phase spectra, taken when the material is optically thin, provide a deeper look into the supernova than is possible in early-time observations, offering alternative methods for characterizing their progenitor systems and explosion physics. Each of our objects were also well-observed at early times by the Las Cumbres Observatory, allowing us to compare nebular-phase measurements of line of sight explosion asymmetries and Nickel-56 synthesis with early-time ones. Additionally, we conduct a test for evidence of violent merger progenitors on each of the objects in our sample. Finally, based on comparisons to other well-studied objects, we comment on unusual features of the individual supernovae.