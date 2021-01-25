Transient data within the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite archive

The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has been in operation since July 2018. Within its primary mission TESS mapped out almost 80% of the entire sky. Now in its extended mission TESS will map out the night sky again, but this time providing a greater opportunity for guest investigators to study their objects of interest. With its wide field of view and high-cadence the TESS archive holds a plethora of high quality data for many variable stars, flares, AGN, and transient objects such as gamma-ray bursts and supernova.

In this poster we present new tools developed for analyzing with transient events. Previous routines developed for TESS data were not designed in mind for short period signals and they tended to be removed along with noise and systematic effects. The tools presented here still remove instrumental noise and scattered light, but retain the signal of the object of interest. We present examples of objects reduced using these tools and compare them to data currently published.