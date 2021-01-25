The Backyard Worlds: Planet 9 citizen science project has been in operation since 2017. In the course of our three years scanning the skies for cold fast moving objects we have engaged more than 150,000 people across the globe. There have been more than 20 citizen scientists as coauthors on the five publications in this collaboration to date. Important to any citizen science project is the ability to educate the population that is engaged. Given that the American Museum of Natural History is a founding institution of this project there have been numerous unique opportunities to engage the general public in the scientific content of Backyard Worlds. In this presentation I will review the school group, general public, and engaged super user presentations that have run in parallel to the Zooniverse project . I will also present our future prospects for complimentary education materials that will supplement the scientific experience of the Backyard Worlds project.