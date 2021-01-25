SOFIA/FLITECAM 3-5.4 micron Spectroscopy of PAHs in Planetary Nebulae

We present stratospheric observations of the ~3-5.4 micron spectra of young planetary nebulae by the SOFIA instrument FLITECAM. The goals of this study were to characterize the NIR emission of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs) in planetary nebulae and study the evolution of PAH features within these objects. Using airborne 3-5.4 micron grism spectroscopy of three young, Carbon-rich planetary nebulae: IC 5117, PNG 093.9-00.1, and BD +30 3639, we investigated the spectral variation of the 3.3 micron PAH feature and its associated aliphatic features (3.4-3.6 microns), characterized the weak 5.25 PAH emission feature, and set limits on the theoretical contribution of the 4.4-4.8 micron deuterated-PAH features. All features, including atomic emission lines, were fit with a series of Gaussians to determine their flux. We further characterized the 3.3 micron PAH feature by measuring equivalent width and central wavelength, and by classifying the shape of the emission. We also determined the PAH/Aliphatic ratio for each target. The 3.3 micron PAH emission feature is observed in all three objects, as is PAH emission at 5.25 microns. PNG 093.9-00.1 exhibits NGC 7027-like aliphatic emission in the 3.4–3.6 micron region while aliphatic emission in IC 5117 and BD +30 3639 is weaker, and exhibits less structure.