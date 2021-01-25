Extended star formation in IC 342

IC 342 is a nearby, low-surface brightness spiral galaxy embedded into an extended envelope of neutral hydrogen gas. Despite the low gas density in the outskirts, deep UV imaging from GALEX shows ample distributed star formation. We present a study of the nature of these outlying star formation regions combining space-based UV imaging with deep Hα narrowband and optical broad-band imaging obtained with the One Degree Imager on the WIYN 3.5m telescope. By comparing star formation rates for individual regions derived from UV and Hα we can draw some conclusions on the nature of the initial stellar mass function in these regions. We will present a project overview, our findings, and how our results fit into the bigger picture of star formation in low-density environments.