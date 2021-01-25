Age-chemical abundance trends in the high-alpha disk across the Milky Way

Detailed age-chemical abundance trends measure the time-dependent chemical evolution of the gas that has formed the Milky Way disk. These trends offer strong empirical constraints on nucleosynthesis processes, as well as the mixing of star forming gas in the disk as it has formed. Characterizing the age-abundance relations across the disk has only been made possible very recently, thanks to surveys such as Gaia, APOGEE and Kepler. Previous studies that has examined the low-alpha disk, have shown that different elements have different age-abundance trends and the intrinsic dispersions around these relations are very small. This means that detailed abundances can be predicted very well for the low-alpha disk, with only information on overall metallicity and age. In this study, we use APOGEE DR16 spectra to derive a red clump catalogue of stars, and deliver the detailed age-abundance trends for these stars, for 17 elements, for the high-alpha disk. We measure the intrinsic dispersions around these relations, at different locations in the disk. We compare and contrast the age-abundance relations and intrinsic dispersions for the high and low alpha disk and discuss the implications of our findings. Our study is accompanied by an age catalogue for ~120,000 stars in APOGEE derived using The Cannon with 1.9 Gyr uncertainty across all ages as well as a red clump catalogue of ~51,000 stars with a contamination rate of 2.7% from the DR16 data release.