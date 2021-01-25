Citizen ASAS-SN: Citizen Science with The All-Sky Automated Survey for SuperNovae (ASAS-SN)

Citizen science projects aim to engage everyday people from our communities and allow them to get involved in ongoing scientific research. In the search for unusual variable stars, the All Sky Automated Survey for SuperNovae (ASAS-SN,Shappee et al. 2014; Kochanek et al. 2017) has developed a citizen science project under the name “Citizen ASAS-SN”, hosted on the Zooniverse platform. This project will allow volunteers to identify periodic variable star candidates using g-band data from ASAS-SN. The classification workflow enables volunteers to classify these sources into major variability groups, while also allowing for the identification of unique variable stars for additional follow-up. This process will aid in the classification of millions of stars in the ASAS-SN time-series data along with identifying both anomalous and classical variable stars.