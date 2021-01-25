Confirmation of a Faint Sample of Short Period Pulsating Variables from the ATLAS Survey

The ATLAS survey is a program to look for asteroids which could impact the Earth. As part of this survey they have discovered a large number of variable star candidates, with suggested periods and amplitudes. We have selected samples from the pulsating and multi-period pulsating samples to examine with a range of telescopes. The pulsating sample covers 1158 stars from V=11 to V=17 while the multi-periodic sample has 376 stars from V=11 to V=14. Examination of a sample of bright targets, with high time resolution, yield a number of targets where the published period in the ATLAS catalog was clearly wrong. Therefore we selected a sample of fainter targets to see if errors are more common at fainter magnitude. We will present results from this sample with data acquired using the 1.8-m telescope of the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory.