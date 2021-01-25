An Examination of the delta Scuti Variable GW Draconis from 20 years of data

The delta Scuti variable GW Draconis was found to be variable by the Hipparcos satellite. Since that time of discovery, it has only been examined a few times. Its high declination and short period make it a valuable target for variable star research, allowing for observations over a larger portion of the year that can capture multiple periods. We took photometric observations from 2000 to 2019 and reprocessed this data to corroborate findings from previous papers. From 37 nights of photometric data, we determined GW Dra to have a period of 0.126186 d. Others have reported periods of 0.2545 d and 0.1262 d. Frequency analysis yielded several unique frequencies and some subharmonics, but no harmonics of orders higher than the fundamental. We will present these results, along with additional information from spectroscopic data.