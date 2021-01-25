The Impact of 22Ne On The Pulsation Periods of Carbon-Oxygen White Dwarfs With Helium Dominated Atmospheres

Asteroseismology can probe the elemental composition profiles in pulsating stars. Matching stellar models with observation can help constrain the internal stratification of the stars. This work is novel in exploring the impact of 22Ne on the g-mode pulsation properties of a CO white dwarf model with a He-dominated atmosphere (DBV class of WD). Studies of the pulsation periods of observed white dwarfs (WDs) have, to the best of our knowledge, ignored the presence of 22Ne in their stellar models. Our findings suggest a systematic offset may be present in the fitting process of specific WDs. Because part of the fitting process involves adjusting the composition profiles of the model, our study on the impact of 22Ne can provide new inferences on the derived interior mass fraction profiles.