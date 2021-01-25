Antenna Concepts for the Next-Generation Very Large Array

The Next Generation Very Large Array (ngVLA) is a project of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) to design and build an astronomical observatory that will operate at centimeter wavelengths (25 to 0.26 centimeters, corresponding to a frequency range extending from 1.2 GHz to 116 GHz). The observatory will be a synthesis radio telescope comprised of approximately 244 reflector antennas each of 18 meters diameter, operating in a phased or interferometric mode.

The ngVLA project initiated a feasibility study in 2017 and with successful results submitted a reference design in 2018 to the Decadal Survey on Astronomy and Astrophysics 2020 (Astro2020). Upon completion of the reference design, NRAO released three contracts in 2019 to antenna vendors to develop alternative 18m antenna costed concepts. The concepts would continue to reduce the technical uncertainty associated with the project and broaden the candidate pool for the design down-select: a design that would be matured, prototyped, and ultimately optimized for manufacturing.

This poster will provide an overview of the three concepts that were submitted as part of the Costed Concept Antenna Design effort as well as advances to the ngVLA antenna definition.