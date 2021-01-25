ngVLA Operations Concept

The Next Generation Very Large Array (ngVLA) will be operated as a proposal-driven facility. Its science program will be determined by proposals led by principal investigators. Regular calls will solicit proposals, which will be peer reviewed and ranked based on scientific merit and technical feasibility. Approved proposals will be converted into scheduling blocks that generally conform to standard observing strategies. These blocks will be scheduled dynamically according to the environmental conditions and status of the facility, as well as the rankings and requirements of the proposals. The data will generally be delivered to the principal investigators and the broader scientific community as Science Ready Data Products; that is, automated pipelines will calibrate raw data and create quality assured, higher level data products. By providing standard observing strategies and delivering Science Ready Data Products, the ngVLA will aim both to support a broad community of scientific users and to expedite multi-wavelength and multi-messenger astronomy. Three primary centers will support the operation and maintenance of the ngVLA. A Maintenance Center will be located with expedient access to the dense core of antennas. An Array Operations and Repair Center will be located in Socorro, New Mexico. A Science Operations and Data Center will be located in a U.S. metropolitan area. The ngVLA will generally be operated in subarray mode, allowing science observing and array maintenance to occur simultaneously. To minimize maintenance costs, the ngVLA design will focus on maintenance efficiency, including using modularized components, minimizing antenna visits for preventative maintenance and repair, and utilizing automated diagnostics. The ngVLA is a design and development project of the National Science Foundation operated under cooperative agreement by Associated Universities, Inc.