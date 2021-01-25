Towards the development of a STEAM rural broadening participation network in New Mexico

Inspired by high-impact scientific results from the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) radio telescope, and in order to prepare for the changing landscape in science priorities and capabilities of astronomy facilities at other wavelengths, the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) has initiated the design of a next generation large area radio array. An integral part of this phase is the design of an intentional broader impact strategy that will ensure the responsive, innovative and ethical use of this new scientific infrastructure for the benefit of society, especially communities in areas surrounding such infrastructure. The ngVLA Broader Impact Integrated Project Team (IPT) implements various broadening participation projects focused on the development of STEAM curriculum and outreach material accessible for K-12 and under/graduate students, faculty, and the general public. This poster will outline the justification, process, results and product of a desktop survey of active formal and informal STEAM education and outreach organizations, projects and resources in New Mexico; required by the IPT to develop an informed strategy, support the work of broadening participation networks in its operational areas, and leverage these networks to deliver its STEM education and outreach resources to a broader audience, especially under-represented minorities and communities in these areas.