Exploring the nature of uJy radio sources in the GOODS fields

We present the nature of the μJy radio sources in the GOODS fields observed at the NSF’s Karl G. Very Large Array with the sensitivities of 3 μJy/beam at 5 GHz. We introduce a new classification method based on the relative contribution of the AGN to the bolometric luminosities of host galaxies and the specific star formation rates, which lead us to distinguish the radio sources into star formation-dominated, AGN-dominated, and passive galaxies. We explore the diﬀerent properties of the three populations and discuss them in terms of galaxy evolution scenarios.