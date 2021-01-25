Skip to main content
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Galactic Archaeology with Subaru/PFS: Chemical Evolution of Dwarf Galaxies

Presentation #537.02 in the session “The Prime Focus Spectrograph”.

by E. N. Kirby and PFS Galactic Archaeology Team
The PFS Galactic Archaeology survey will obtain spectra of 1,000-10,000 stars in each of eight dwarf galaxies. These spectra will be obtained with low resolution (Δλ ~ 3 Å) in the blue and infrared channels and medium resolution (Δλ ~ 1.6 Å) in the red channel. This configuration will provide measurements of [Fe/H] and [α/Fe] to precisions as low as 0.1 and 0.15 dex, respectively. The survey will include one isolated dwarf irregular galaxy (NGC 6822) and six Milky Way satellites, spanning a range of stellar mass from 6 × 104 M (Boötes I) to 2 × 107 M (Fornax). The chemical abundance measurements for these stars will form the most complete view to date of dwarf galactic chemical evolution across a range of mass and star formation history. This poster highlights some of the science cases for chemical abundances of PFS dwarfs, including (1) the search for the most metal-poor stars, (2) in combination with HST and Subaru/HSC imaging, the most precise measurements of star formation history, and (3) measurements of the delay time distributions of Type Ia supernovae.

