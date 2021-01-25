Web-Based Spectral Visualization Tool for the Southern Stellar Stream Spectroscopic Survey

The Southern Stellar Stream Spectroscopic Survey (S5) aims to map the kinematics and chemistry of stellar streams in the southern sky. Stellar streams constrain the shape and radial profiles of the Milky Way’s gravitational field, as well as the accretion history and distribution of luminous matter in our Galaxy. S5 has also led to significant discoveries beyond streams, including the fastest known star S5-HVS1 ejected from the Galactic center, which is not part of the original science goal of S5. Here we present a new user friendly web-based spectral visualization tool for improved analysis of the large dataset to aid analysis on stellar streams, as well as to increase the likelihood of similar serendipitous findings from S5. The spectral viewer allows the user to inspect spectra of specified characteristic from the S5 dataset through a query filtering form or inspect a set of spectra provided unique identification (e.g. sky coordinates or source ID from Gaia DR2). The tool presents results in a customizable display containing data from the S5 catalog and a spectral plot for each object for comparable spectral analysis. This web application is developed in Python 3.7.6 utilizing Django 3.0.7 for web development and SQL database maintenance. The listed features afford a simplistic and organized spectral analysis experience for the S5 collaboration and eventually for the entire astronomy community after the upcoming public data release of S5.