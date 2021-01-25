Looking to the Future: The 100-m Green Bank Telescope

The 100-m diameter Green Bank Telescope, the world’s largest fully steerable telescope, is celebrating its 20-year anniversary since first light in 2021. Rather than focus on its past accomplishments, though, here we look toward to future and the telescope’s role and instrumentation in the coming decades. Specifically we lay out the future instrumentation plans for the GBT, including optimized receivers, improved performance, radio cameras, and a new planetary radar system. Additionally, we look at the role the GBT will play as the next generation of telescopes begin operation.