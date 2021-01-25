Constraints on Warm Jupiter Formation and Evolution Pathways from Planetary Companions

In recent years, Jupiter-sized exoplanets dubbed ‘warm Jupiters’ (WJ) have been discovered orbiting with periods of 10-200 days, raising questions regarding their formation pathways and whether or not they form via similar pathways as ‘hot Jupiters’. Our work focuses on narrowing down these possible evolutionary pathways in WJ hosting systems that contain additional planetary companions. For observed WJ systems with companions, we derive limits on accretion rates and disk surface densities required for if the planets formed in situ with little migration. We also semi-analytically estimate potential disk migration paradigms for the planets residing in these systems, and whether a single paradigm can consistently produce the orbit configurations of the WJ and its known companions. Using these estimates along with numerical simulations, we investigate and eliminate possible dynamical evolutionary pathways for WJ-hosting systems with multiple planetary companions.