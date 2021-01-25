CO excitation in a UV-to-IR analysis of H₂ and CO spectra of disks with inner cavities

Presentation #544.03 in the session “Extrasolar Planets: Formation of Planets and Protoplanetary Disks”.
We are conducting a multi-wavelength analysis of high-resolution molecular spectra that probe the evolution of gas in the inner 10 au in protoplanetary disks. A sample of 15 protoplanetary disks has been selected to span a range of inner disk structures including small and large dust cavities. We have obtained new HST-COS far-ultraviolet (FUV) spectra of H2 gas emission as part of program GO-14703, that we have combined to existing and new near-infrared (NIR) spectra of CO emission observed with VLT-CRIRES and IRTF-iSHELL. This unique synergic dataset traces the different depletion of CO and H2 in inner disk cavities, and shows an evolving radial stratification of the molecular gas where CO lines are increasingly narrower than H2 lines in larger disk cavities. In this presentation we report results from an excitation analysis of the CO spectra to identify how inner disk gas properties change as a function of inner dust cavity size.