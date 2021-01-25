CO excitation in a UV-to-IR analysis of H₂ and CO spectra of disks with inner cavities

We are conducting a multi-wavelength analysis of high-resolution molecular spectra that probe the evolution of gas in the inner 10 au in protoplanetary disks. A sample of 15 protoplanetary disks has been selected to span a range of inner disk structures including small and large dust cavities. We have obtained new HST-COS far-ultraviolet (FUV) spectra of H 2 gas emission as part of program GO-14703, that we have combined to existing and new near-infrared (NIR) spectra of CO emission observed with VLT-CRIRES and IRTF-iSHELL. This unique synergic dataset traces the different depletion of CO and H 2 in inner disk cavities, and shows an evolving radial stratification of the molecular gas where CO lines are increasingly narrower than H 2 lines in larger disk cavities. In this presentation we report results from an excitation analysis of the CO spectra to identify how inner disk gas properties change as a function of inner dust cavity size.