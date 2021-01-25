Characterizing Nearest Sun-Like Stars for Future Exoplanet Imaging Missions

Directly imaging Earth-analog planets orbiting in the habitable zones of nearby, sun-like stars with future missions like HabEx or LUVOIR is a critical step in the characterization of habitable exoplanets. To prepare for these direct imaging missions, it is imperative that the list of potential imaging targets is vetted as thoroughly as possible, to maximize efficiency and science output. I will present archival radial velocity (RV) data for southern stars from the Extreme Precision Radial Velocity working group’s list of high priority candidate stars for future habitable exoplanet direct imaging missions. We determine for each of these stars what areas of planetary mass and period parameter space we are already sensitive to based on the observational baseline, sampling, and precision of the archival RV data, and identify the regions of period/mass space that should be further investigated prior to selecting a target list for future direct imaging missions. Additionally, for some of the targets we report estimates of their magnetic activity cycle periods and improved orbital parameters for previously known exoplanets.