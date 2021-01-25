Integrated Laboratory in an Upper-Level Astrophysics Course

As part of a multi-course undergraduate sequence in astronomy, many departments offer a separate laboratory-based course, typically covering observational techniques. However, operating a similar course can be difficult for small departments due to a lack of resources, staffing, and/or student demand. At the University of St. Thomas (MN), a new upper-level stellar astrophysics course has been established that features an integrated laboratory section, with projects that expand upon course material while developing skills necessary for graduate research in astronomy. This could serve as a model for faculty seeking to incorporate a laboratory component into their upper-level courses. Details regarding the implementation and plans for future development will be presented.