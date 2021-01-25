Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Dark Skies, Bright Kids — Year 12

Presentation #547.11 in the session “Education, Outreach, and Public Engagement”.

by A. Matthews, K. Johnson, P. Agrawal, K. Assani, D. Bhakta, X. Cheng, K. Corcoran, M. Finn, S. Gustitus-Graham, D. Hancock, C. Hayes, X. Huang, F. Hussein, N. James, H. Lewis, M. Liu, S. Lomuscio, D. Long, R. Mazzei, A. McAlister, B. McClellan, B. Mills, M. Pryal, W. Richardson, H. Richstein, R. Seifert, J. Shroyer, M. Siebert, Y. Song, A. Taylor, A. Waggoner, J. Warfield, and R. Wilson
Published onJan 11, 2021
Dark Skies, Bright Kids — Year 12

We present updates from our twelfth year of operation including a summary of how we adapted our approach to education and public outreach in the face of a global pandemic. Our core mission is to enhance elementary science education and literacy in Central Virginia through fun, hands-on activities that introduce basic Astronomy concepts. Over the past four summers, we have traveled to six rural Virginia locations to bring week-long Astronomy summer camps to otherwise overlooked elementary school districts. The onset of the global pandemic made this impossible for Summer 2020. We adapted our week-long in-person summer camp to a virtual format, with over 35 students attending from around Virginia. We have taken what we learned from this experience and applied it to our more traditional 8 week-long club and a community star party. Here, we present how we maintained an inquiry-based learning environment through a virtual interface and comment on the success of this model.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with