Impact of Rasyonalist.org on popular astronomy in Turkey

Rasyonalist.org (Rationalist in English) is a popular science platform in Turkey, now in its 5th year. Most of the site’s content, both on the website and social media, is related to astronomy, physics education, and news. Even though it is hard to measure the impact of an educational source directly, during this time we've been working on finding methods to test its impact on society. While some impact measures are statistical and quantitative, we also consider reactions and feedback from followers for qualitative analysis. Given these inputs, we discuss Rasyonalist’s impact on popular astronomy using some directly observable effects and indirect subjective observations. Recently, Rasyonalist has become a Turkish-language mirror for NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day.