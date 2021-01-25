Astronomy on Tap Expands Online

Astronomy on Tap (AoT, http://astronomyontap.org) has become a global phenomenon which raises the bar for accessible and engaging astronomy public outreach. The last 7.5 years, AoT satellites have organised over 1200 regular events in local pubs and other venues, bringing astronomy to the general public by combining science, games, and music, sometimes streaming and/or posting recorded events online. With local lockdowns caused by the pandemic, several additional AoT satellites expanded their online presence providing a virtual gateway. Many satellites continue to engage their audiences through online forums with at least 30 locations organising virtual events. AoT chapters have collectively presented nearly 100 virtual events since March 2020, making the most of remote events by including speakers from different locations and time zones. These efforts made astronomy outreach available to a wider audience not limited by age or location, promoting diversity and inclusion. The highlight of these events was Astronomy on Tap on the Couch (AoTotC), a marathon seven-hour event with hosts and presenters representing 20 satellites from over 10 countries in celebration of the seventh anniversary of the very first AoT event. The live event peaked at over 300 concurrent viewers and has had almost 5000 views. Through AoT we promote the idea that even in times of crisis we are united, and that with collaboration and inclusion we can move forward together.