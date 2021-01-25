Planning and Performing Virtual Science Outreach

Science outreach is an exciting way for scientists to interact with students and the general public. It allows presenters the opportunity to develop valuable communication skills while generating interest and promoting understanding of science. Recent events have led to closures of schools, museums, observatories, and community spaces where public engagement normally takes place. This poster draws on my outreach experiences to illustrate ideas and ways to virtually connect with an audience through activities such as interactive Zoom meetings, Skype a Scientist, live social media, and recorded videos.