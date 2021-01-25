Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

The Guest Writing Program for the Astronomy Picture of the Day: Year Two

Presentation #547.16 in the session “Education, Outreach, and Public Engagement”.

by R. Nemiroff and J. Bonnell
Would you like to write for APOD? The Astronomy Picture of the Day (APOD, main NASA site https://apod.nasa.gov/) is continuing its “guest-Wednesday” program featuring volunteer writers. In the inaugural year, eight guest writers contributed. If you participate, your writing could reach over a million people as well as promote your existing astronomy blog or outreach program. Interested astronomers are encouraged to send an email to the APOD editors listed on a recent APOD page. Expertise in astronomy research, clear writing, and an interest in astronomy outreach is preferred.

