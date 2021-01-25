Stellar Radii of Stars with Dynamically Determined Masses

Stellar radii measurements are crucial for testing stellar evolution models, but many are obtained interferometrically from eclipsing binaries that have components that are tidally locked, rapidly rotating, are chromospherically active, and possibly have inflated radii compared to single stars. This can bias the radii relationships used in stellar and exoplanet studies and make it difficult to account for. We aim to overcome this bias by measuring the sizes of binary star components with accurate dynamical masses. By using the Center for High Angular Resolution Array (CHARA), we have obtained the first component angular diameter measurements for M dwarf systems HD 131976 and HD 239960 and soon HD 152751 (a triple M dwarf binary) and HD 210027 ( an F/G type binary). Future work will cover a broader sample of F through M systems, while avoiding early type systems that are rapidly rotating. This is important to test evolutionary models on a wide range of binary components with dynamically determined masses that aren’t rapidly rotating to overcome the bias of eclipsing binaries.