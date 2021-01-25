Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

James Webb Space Telescope: Final Activities before Science

Presentation #549.01 in the session “Developments in the IR and Beyond”.

by M. W. McElwain, R. A. Kimble, C. W. Bowers, E. C. Smith, J. C. Mather, and JWST Project Team
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is a large-aperture space telescope optimized for near- and mid-infrared observations covering 0.6-28.4 microns. We report on progress over the past year, where the fully integrated JWST Observatory completed a number of major milestones to demonstrate its readiness for launch. The Observatory completed a series of pre-environmental deployments, returned to the fully stowed launch configuration, and carried out a comprehensive systems functional test. It was then exposed to a simulated launch environment through acoustic and vibration testing and has now embarked on the post-environmental test program, including a final ground deployment cycle. Following these tests, the Observatory will complete the final stowing, inspections, and preparations for shipping to the launch site at the Guiana Space Center. An Ariane 5 rocket will take JWST to space, beginning a 6-month commissioning phase to deploy, cooldown, align the telescope, and checkout the science instruments in preparation for Cycle 1 science.

