CMAGIC for SNe Ia

It is necessary to accurately classify and calibrate Type Ia supernovae (SNe Ia) to use them for cosmology reliably. One specific issue in this research is that it is necessary to disentangle intrinsic color variation and dust reddening. We use the color-magnitude intercept calibration method (CMAGIC) to derive host galaxy extinction values and examine SN Ia subtypes, using photometric data in optical bandpasses. For our analysis, we use a group of supernovae that are well-sampled and whose spectra fall well within the requirements for normal SNe Ia. We then incorporate a wider sample and repeat the analysis. This analysis method may be expanded to ultraviolet photometry from Swift/UVOT and the near-infrared.