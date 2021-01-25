Modeling Type IIn Supernovae Radiative Transfer Using Non-Local Thermal Equilibrium Conditions

Type IIn Supernovae are incredibly bright transient events, with a large fraction of their bolometric luminosity contained in the UV, especially at early times. Due to this, they are prime candidates for studying star formation, and galaxy formation and evolution at large redshifts where their UV light is redshifted into the visible and near-IR. To study the universe, we must understand the UV of emissions of these supernovae in the local universe. Currently, there are only five observations of Type IIn SNe pre-peak UV luminosity with Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, so effort needs to be made in early detection of these events. With the Vera C. Rubin Observatory Legacy Survey of Space and Time and other all sky surveys coming online we will soon find ourselves with more transient objects, including Type IIns. It is in this interest that we will create synthetic light curves and spectra from our state-of-the-art model in order to analyze current observations by Swift and any follow-up observations of these new transients. This new model has the addition of a new non-local thermal equilibrium (NLTE) post processing-technique. The defining feature of a Type IIn Supernova arises from its interaction with the surrounding circumstellar medium. This interaction causes the spectrum of the event to contain a unique narrow hydrogen alpha emission line. Our NLTE model development will allow us to generate a detailed Type IIn spectrum with this unique signature, which will improve the accuracy of the modeled light curve. We will present the results of this new NLTE model with comparisons to Swift observations.