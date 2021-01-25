The Local Environments of Low-Redshift Supernovae

We aim to characterize the local (~2 kpc) environments of Type Ia, II, and Ibc supernovae (SNe) by measuring the ultraviolet (UV) and infrared (IR) emission at SN sites. Measuring the amount of host galaxy emission at SN sites gives insight into their impact on the local environment and allows us to search for consistency between the star formation rate and the SN rate. Starting with an atlas of ~16,000 local (d < 50 Mpc) galaxies, we select a sample of ~400 recent SNe from The Open Supernova Catalog. We locate each SN in UV and IR images that highlight regions of young stars, old stars, and dust. These images were observed by NASA’s GALEX and WISE missions. We seek to test the hypothesis that Type Ia SNe track the starlight of their host galaxies, whereas core-collapse SNe (Type II and Ibc) are tightly linked to regions of young stars and active star formation. Following previous works, we use a pixel statistics method to generate cumulative distribution functions (CDFs) of UV and IR emission within a ~2 kpc region of the explosion sites for each SN type. We find that, generally, Type Ia SNe follow near-IR (WISE 1) light, which traces the total distribution of all stars in a galaxy. Core-collapse SNe are similarly distributed to that of mid-IR (WISE 4) and a combination of mid-IR and far-UV (FUV) emission that we expect to trace recent star formation, suggesting that core-collapse SNe track the dust, young stars, and star formation of their host galaxies.