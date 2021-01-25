Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Not Alone In The Universe: Searching for Twins of PTF11kx

Presentation #551.17 in the session “Supernova”.

by J. Hernandez, C. Harris, and P. Nugent
Published onJan 11, 2021
Not Alone In The Universe: Searching for Twins of PTF11kx

The stellar progenitors of Type Ia Supernovae (SNe Ia) are still debated. PTF11kx provided ground-breaking evidence for the single -degenerate channel (main sequence or red giant star companion) because it showed interaction with ~0.2 Solar Masses of hydrogen-rich material, too low of a mass to be the core-degenerate scenario. PTF11kx-like SNe Ia are rare but it’s unknown whether their rarity is due to the single-degenerate channel or a long delay between mass ejection and SN. Delayed interaction causes photometric light-curves to flatten at late times and be brighter than their non-interacting counterparts. Therefore, we undertook a search of the Zwicky Transient Facility r-band public data for SNe Ia that are over luminous at late times. We obtained light-curves from a sample that is representative of the intrinsic SN Ia distribution at z < 0.02. From this, we found instances of late-time interactions that could illuminate the rate of these PTF11kx-like SNe Ia upon further study.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with