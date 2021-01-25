Studying the redshift evolution of diffuse intra-cluster light from 0.2 to 0.6

The diffuse intra-cluster light, which is the low surface brightness stellar envelope that surrounds the central galaxies of galaxy clusters, is an important stellar component of the cluster. Using Dark Energy Survey Year 1 to Year 6 data, we study the redshift evolution of intra-cluster light and cluster central galaxies from redshift 0.2 to 0.6. This work is based on a “stacking/averaging” method that processes ~ 10,000 galaxy clusters identified by the redMaPPer algorithm.