Influence of binaries on disk material in Proto-Tatooine Systems

While wide binaries (>100 AU) appear to be very similar to single stars in their disk mass distribution, sub-mm observations show medium binaries (15-100 AU) to have a destructive influence on their proto-planetary disk material. The occurrence rate of planets around tight binaries (<15 AU) and single stars, however, is similar, and distinctly larger than around medium binaries. We take sub-mm observations of 129 known tight binaries in Orion A, building on the sparse statistics around these systems. We compare our measured disk mass distribution to those of single stars and medium binaries. Our analysis has only found a significant difference between tight binaries and medium binaries.