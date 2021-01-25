Full-sky WISE/NEOWISE Coadded Maps for DESI Pre-imaging DR9

Our Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) pre-imaging Legacy Surveys program has been undertaking a wide-ranging effort to repurpose the entire NEOWISE data set for Galactic and extragalactic astrophysics by building custom full-sky coadded maps and catalogs. We present our latest set of “unWISE” data products, which uniformly incorporate WISE and NEOWISE observations spanning more than five years and therefore represent the deepest ever full-sky maps and catalogs at wavelengths of 3-5 microns. These new unWISE products are included in DESI Legacy Surveys DR9, the source catalog used to select DESI’s finalized list of spectroscopic targets that will be observed throughout the coming five years of survey operations.