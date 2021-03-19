Progress Toward Self-Consistent Modeling of a Diverse Set of Rocky Exoplanets

One of the main challenges of modeling terrestrial exoplanets is that their atmospheric properties are expected to be much more diverse than the solar system planets. It is therefore necessary to develop exoplanet atmosphere models that are readily adaptable to a wide range of conditions (e.g. different levels of irradiation, bulk compositions, atmospheric thicknesses, and cloud and haze properties). I will present recent progress toward the goal of developing flexible and self-consistent models of rocky exoplanets. In particular, I will focus on the difficult problem of treating the feedback between chemistry, thermal structures, and aerosols, as well as the surface-atmosphere boundary. 1-D calculations will be the focus of this talk, but I will briefly touch on 3-D effects. I will conclude by presenting models of rocky exoplanet observables aimed at identifying the unique spectral identifiers of rocky exoplanet surface and atmospheric properties, in the face of potential degeneracies.