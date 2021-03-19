Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Mar 17, 2021

Impact of Photochemistry in Terrestrial P type Circumbinary Exoplanetary Atmospheres

Presentation #1009 in the session “Open Engagement Session A”.

by M. Leung and V. Meadows
Despite their prevalence, circumbinary planets are often overlooked in the search for life beyond the Earth, primarily due to the unique challenges in supporting life due to the constantly changing insolation in these systems. However, recent studies using 1D and 3D climate models have shown that these time dependent fluctuations are not as detrimental to life as previously thought, and that stable atmospheric conditions can exist for circumbinary planets. However, the role of photochemistry in systems with continually differing radiative intensities and peak types has not been fully explored. Photochemical production of greenhouse gases can significantly alter planetary habitability. Here we present validation of a new one-dimensional time-dependent photochemical climate model of a circumbinary system as well as results showing the impact of atmospheric photochemistry on surface parameters. We find that photochemistry in circumbinary systems can significantly impact surface temperature and enhance atmospheric fluctuations over short timescales.

