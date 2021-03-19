Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Mar 17, 2021

Testing key concepts of planetary habitability using observations of nearby rocky exoplanets

Presentation #1011 in the session “Open Engagement Session A”.

by M. Turbet, E. Bolmont, G. Chaverot, D. Ehrenreich, J. Leconte, and C. Lovis
The runaway greenhouse transition [1,2], the carbonate-silicate cycle [3,4] and CO2 surface condensation [4,5] are thought to be three of the most essential geophysical/geochemical processes shaping planetary habitability both inside and outside the solar system [4,6]. However, to date, very little is known about the degree of universality of these processes.

At first, I will briefly review recent ideas proposing ways to statistically detect each of these processes at play, using observations of nearby rocky exoplanets [7-12]. These observations are based on the precise measurement of density and/or molecular detections (in particular CO2) on a large number of rocky exoplanets. I will then focus more specifically on observational tests of the runaway greenhouse [9], which we can actually already attempt in the TRAPPIST-1 multiplanetary system using comparative density measurements among the seven planets [13]. Although we do not detect the runaway greenhouse radius inflation effect predicted in [10], we can use atmospheric model predictions to place strong constraints on the water content of TRAPPIST-1 planets [14].

While this work has been mostly carried out with the support of 1-D numerical climate models, I will present very recent results obtained with 3D Global Climate Models [15], taking into account the effect of atmospheric dynamics and clouds.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
