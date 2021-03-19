New Near-UV H₂O Cross-Sections & Photochemistry of Early Earth-like Atmospheres

We use new laboratory measurements of the absorption properties of water vapor to dramatically revise theoretical predictions of the concentrations of spectrally active trace gases in early-Earth like exoplanet atmospheres, and eliminate a key O 2 false positive scenario. We study the photochemistry of abiotic, habitable planets with anoxic CO 2 -N 2 atmospheres. Such worlds are representative of early Earth, Mars and Venus, and analogous exoplanets. H 2 O photodissociation controls the atmospheric photochemistry of these worlds through production of reactive OH, which dominates the removal of atmospheric trace gases. The near-UV (NUV; >200 nm) absorption cross-sections of H 2 O were previously unmeasured at habitable temperatures (< 373 K). We present the first-ever measurements of NUV H 2 O absorption at 292 K, and show it to absorb orders of magnitude more than previously assumed. The enhanced OH production due to these higher cross-sections leads to efficient recombination of CO and O 2 , suppressing both by orders of magnitude relative to past predictions and eliminating the low-outgassing “false positive” scenario for O 2 as a biosignature. Enhanced [OH] increases rainout of reductants to the surface, relevant to prebiotic chemistry, and may also suppress CH 4 and H 2 . Overall, our work advances the state-of-the-art of photochemical models by providing crucial new H 2 O cross-sections, and suggests that detection of spectrally active trace gases like CO in rocky exoplanet atmospheres may be more challenging than previously considered. While we focus on CO 2 -rich worlds, our results are relevant to anoxic planets in general.

Atmospheric concentrations of key reducing and oxidizing trace gases for an early Earth-like exoplanet orbiting a Sun-like star, comparing the atmospheric composition predicted using our new H2O cross-sections (solid lines) compared to the cross-sections recommended by Sander et al (2011). The difference in H2O cross-sections affects atmospheric concentrations of key gases like CO by orders of magnitude.